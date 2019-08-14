KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
AmoreG 54,400 DN 1,200
HyundaiMtr 127,500 DN 1,500
ORION Holdings 15,750 0
KISWire 23,450 UP 450
LotteFood 418,000 DN 15,000
NEXENTIRE 8,670 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 80,800 UP 100
KCC 217,500 UP 500
DongkukStlMill 5,970 DN 70
SBC 15,600 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 24,200 DN 800
TONGYANG 1,535 UP 15
Daesang 22,050 UP 350
SKNetworks 5,100 DN 30
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14450 UP50
KiaMtr 43,650 DN 100
DaelimInd 92,100 DN 2,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,700 UP 700
Donga Socio Holdings 82,400 UP 400
SK hynix 76,900 UP 2,400
Youngpoong 595,000 DN 8,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,550 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 226,000 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,700 0
Kogas 38,600 DN 100
Hanwha 22,100 UP 200
DB HiTek 14,150 DN 300
CJ 77,200 UP 300
JWPHARMA 25,200 UP 100
LGInt 16,300 UP 50
HankookShellOil 316,000 0
BukwangPharm 13,850 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,700 UP 1,450
TaekwangInd 1,016,000 DN 34,000
SsangyongCement 5,550 UP 70
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,300 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 40,450 UP 50
HITEJINRO 22,050 UP 900
Yuhan 220,500 UP 500
SLCORP 22,550 DN 650
