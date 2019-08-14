KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ LOGISTICS 142,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 96,300 UP 2,300
KAL 22,900 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,045 UP 5
LG Corp. 70,000 UP 700
SsangyongMtr 3,070 UP 25
BoryungPharm 11,100 UP 350
L&L 13,900 DN 200
NamyangDairy 546,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,150 UP 650
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,600 UP 50
Shinsegae 221,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 225,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 38,250 0
Hyosung 83,400 DN 1,000
LOTTE 30,450 DN 550
AK Holdings 35,200 UP 300
Binggrae 58,500 DN 400
GCH Corp 18,550 UP 100
LotteChilsung 135,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,100 DN 400
POSCO 206,000 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 88,700 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 198,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,550 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 4,190 UP 15
DB INSURANCE 48,350 DN 1,650
SamsungElec 43,700 UP 700
NHIS 12,100 0
SK Discovery 22,150 UP 250
LS 41,700 UP 550
GC Corp 108,000 UP 4,000
GS E&C 31,150 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 255,500 UP 10,000
KPIC 113,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,280 DN 80
SKC 40,900 UP 750
GS Retail 40,100 UP 300
Ottogi 602,000 DN 7,000
IlyangPharm 19,950 DN 250
