KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 9,720 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 4,650 DN 25
HtlShilla 76,100 DN 400
Hanmi Science 41,100 DN 950
SamsungElecMech 91,800 UP 4,200
Hanssem 64,500 DN 600
KSOE 95,500 UP 300
Hanwha Chem 17,300 UP 250
OCI 67,900 DN 200
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 44,450 UP 1,150
KorZinc 438,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,760 DN 10
SYC 48,800 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 37,300 DN 750
IS DONGSEO 30,200 UP 50
S-Oil 88,500 UP 3,400
LG Innotek 104,500 UP 5,600
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 226,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,400 UP 650
KumhoPetrochem 73,300 UP 1,300
Mobis 240,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 36,850 UP 1,050
HDC HOLDINGS 12,200 DN 150
S-1 103,000 DN 500
Hanchem 80,300 UP 700
DWS 34,700 DN 100
UNID 45,500 DN 350
KEPCO 25,100 UP 150
SamsungSecu 35,100 DN 200
SKTelecom 239,000 UP 3,000
S&T MOTIV 52,700 UP 2,600
HyundaiElev 78,200 UP 1,700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,150 DN 900
Hanon Systems 11,500 DN 150
SK 197,500 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 5,970 DN 80
GKL 19,050 DN 300
Handsome 30,750 DN 600
WJ COWAY 83,100 DN 1,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)
BTS' V releases solo song in English
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
(3rd LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
Seoul waiting for N. Korea's official stance on receiving food aid
U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
(2nd LD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant
U.S. concerned by N.K. missile development: senior official
Extremely poor defector mother, son found dead
(LEAD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant