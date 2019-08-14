KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,100 DN 50
KorElecTerm 61,200 UP 900
NamhaeChem 8,790 UP 180
DONGSUH 17,200 0
BGF 5,850 UP 40
SamsungEng 15,000 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 87,700 DN 800
PanOcean 4,535 UP 175
SAMSUNG CARD 32,600 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 25,250 DN 600
KT 26,800 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL176000 DN6500
LG Uplus 12,200 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,700 DN 2,200
KT&G 100,500 DN 1,500
DHICO 5,580 UP 150
LG Display 12,850 UP 200
Kangwonland 28,950 DN 600
NAVER 139,000 DN 3,500
Kakao 130,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 523,000 UP 1,000
DSME 24,450 DN 50
DSINFRA 5,860 UP 40
DWEC 3,900 DN 25
Donga ST 82,700 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,450 0
CJ CheilJedang 234,500 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 217,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 30,850 DN 100
LGH&H 1,177,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 323,500 UP 14,500
KEPCO E&C 18,000 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,300 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,200 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 60,100 UP 300
Celltrion 153,500 UP 500
Huchems 21,500 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,100 DN 400
