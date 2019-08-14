KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,400 UP 1,500
LOTTE Himart 31,500 DN 100
GS 47,050 UP 450
CJ CGV 32,600 UP 900
HYUNDAILIVART 13,300 DN 350
LIG Nex1 30,300 UP 1,850
FILA KOREA 60,100 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,450 DN 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,190 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 126,000 DN 3,000
LF 22,600 DN 600
FOOSUNG 10,100 DN 50
JW HOLDINGS 5,270 UP 80
SK Innovation 158,000 UP 6,000
POONGSAN 21,500 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 38,700 UP 450
Hansae 19,900 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 58,600 DN 400
Youngone Corp 36,900 UP 1,500
KOLON IND 40,050 UP 850
HanmiPharm 279,500 DN 4,000
BNK Financial Group 6,550 DN 20
emart 111,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY284 00 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 43,550 DN 2,950
CUCKOO 121,000 UP 2,000
COSMAX 71,000 DN 400
MANDO 33,300 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 290,000 UP 4,500
INNOCEAN 68,100 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 35,100 DN 650
Netmarble 90,700 UP 6,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S301500 0
ORION 83,000 DN 1,800
BGF Retail 207,000 UP 500
SKCHEM 42,550 UP 50
HDC-OP 33,100 DN 800
HYOSUNG HEAVY 36,500 UP 800
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 DN 150
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
5
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
-
4
Seoul waiting for N. Korea's official stance on receiving food aid
-
5
U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
-
1
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant
-
3
U.S. concerned by N.K. missile development: senior official
-
4
Extremely poor defector mother, son found dead
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant