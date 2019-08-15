Hyundai, 3 other companies to recall over 38,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Porsche Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 38,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans by local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
The four companies, including Hanbul Motors, which imports Peugeot and Citroen vehicles, and FMK, which handles Ferraris and Maseratis, are recalling 38,117 units in 10 models, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include a faulty air conditioning system in Hyundai's all-new Mighty truck; faulty light-emitting diode headlamps in Maserati's M1567D25H model imported by FMK; and a faulty gear lever in Panamera 970 models sold by Porsche Korea, it said.
Starting Friday, owners of the affected vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers to have the parts replaced free of charge, the ministry said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
