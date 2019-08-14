(LEAD) Daewoo Shipbuilding's Q2 net down 30 pct on base effect
(ATTN: FIXES figure in 5th para; ADDS more info at bottom)
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Wednesday that its second-quarter net profit plunged 29.5 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to a base effect.
Net profit for the April-June period reached 145.3 billion won (US$119 million), compared with a net profit of 206.2 billion won a year ago.
Operating income dipped 15 percent on-year to 194.8 billion won, while sales fell 7.5 percent on-year to 2.1 trillion won in the second quarter.
Daewoo Shipbuilding blamed a base effect for the on-year decrease in earnings. Last year, the shipbuilder had some return of bad-debt allowances, according to a company spokesman.
In the first six months, Daewoo Shipbuilding logged a net profit of 340.5 billion won, down 21.2 percent from a year ago. Sales slid ▲7.8▲ percent on-year to 4.2 trillion won, while operating profit dipped 25.3 percent on-year to 394.4 billion won.
Daewoo Shipbuilding said it expects to have a tough second half due to rising concerns over the global economy.
"We were able to be in the black with cost-cutting efforts and productivity enhancement, but considering the business environment in the second half, we expect to have a difficult time," the company said.
Daewoo Shipbuilding shares shed 0.2 percent to close at 24,450 won on the Seoul bourse, uderperforming the broader Kospi's 0.65-percent advance. The earnings report was released after the market closed.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(3rd LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
5
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
-
4
Seoul waiting for N. Korea's official stance on receiving food aid
-
5
U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
-
1
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant
-
3
U.S. concerned by N.K. missile development: senior official
-
4
Extremely poor defector mother, son found dead
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant