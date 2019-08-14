Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongkuk Steel returns to black in Q2

All Headlines 17:43 August 14, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., South Korea's third-largest steelmaker, said Wednesday that it swung to the black in the second quarter of this year from a year earlier due to cost-cutting efforts.

Net profit reached 20.6 billion won (US$17 million) in the April-June period on a consolidated basis, compared with a loss of 190.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales fell 1 percent on-year to reach 1.49 trillion won in the second quarter, but operating profits soared 145 percent on-year to 79.2 billion won.

Despite the decline in sales, the company said its cost-cutting efforts led to improved profitability, while solid demand for its key products, such colored sheets and steel bars, also helped.

In the first six months, Dongkuk Steel logged a net profit of 21.3 billion won, a sharp turnaround from a net loss of 229.1 billion won a year earlier. Sales reached 2.8 trillion won, while its operating profit was tallied at 127.5 billion won.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Dongkuk Steel #Q2 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!