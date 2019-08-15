U.S. reaffirms strength of alliance on Korea's Liberation Day
WASHINGTON, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Wednesday congratulated the South Korean people on the occasion of Liberation Day, calling the bilateral alliance a linchpin of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo extended the congratulations on behalf of President Donald Trump and the United States as Korea marks the anniversary of its liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule on Thursday.
"On this day, we reaffirm the enduring strength of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance, which remains the linchpin of peace and security in northeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region," Pompeo said in a statement.
"Our bilateral partnership continues to thrive based on shared values of freedom and democracy as we work together on many global issues. It is these shared values and our strong people-to-people ties that allow us to maintain the great friendship between our two nations," he said.
Wishing all Koreans a meaningful holiday, he added that he looks forward to "continuing our close partnership in addressing shared interests and challenges in the region and throughout the world."
