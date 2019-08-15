Korean-language dailies

-- 'History remembers it, let's fight until the end' with 1,400th shout (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Daughter felt ashamed of mom ... Sorry' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kang Gam Chan destroyer of Cheonghae Unit to deploy to Strait of Hormuz (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't musters up diplomatic efforts against Japan's export curbs ahead of G-7 summit (Seoul Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to seek light aircraft carrier capable of carrying F-35B stealth fighters (Segye Times)

-- 27 years and seven months; without Japan's apology, this can't end (Hankyoreh)

-- 70 years on, state honors for independence fighters have yet to be fully established (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Strong yen, growth slowdown ... Shaky Abenomics (Korea Economic Daily)

