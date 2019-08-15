Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'History remembers it, let's fight until the end' with 1,400th shout (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Daughter felt ashamed of mom ... Sorry' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kang Gam Chan destroyer of Cheonghae Unit to deploy to Strait of Hormuz (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't musters up diplomatic efforts against Japan's export curbs ahead of G-7 summit (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to seek light aircraft carrier capable of carrying F-35B stealth fighters (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea to seek light aircraft carrier capable of carrying 10 F-35B stealth fighters (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to embark on project next year to seek light aircraft carrier capable of carrying F-35B stealth fighters (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 27 years and seven months; without Japan's apology, this can't end (Hankyoreh)
-- 70 years on, state honors for independence fighters have yet to be fully established (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea seeks its first light aircraft carrier capable of carrying F-35B stealth fighters (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Strong yen, growth slowdown ... Shaky Abenomics (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon's five-year defense plan to spend 7% more (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Anti-Abe rallies to sweep Seoul on Liberation Day (Korea Herald)
-- Thousands gather at 'comfort women' rally (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
