(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 15)

The ongoing trade row between the two countries should be understood in this context. This is basically a history war, not a trade war. The Abe government started it in apparent retaliation of the South Korean court's ruling last October that ordered Japanese firms to compensate surviving South Korean victims of forced labor. It came more than five years after a lower court's ruling was made in favor of the victims. It has been revealed that the previous Park Geun-hye administration and then-Supreme Court chief Yang Sung-tae exerted influence to delay the forced labor ruling at the request of Japan. This case is now under investigation.