Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 August 15, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/26 Rain 80
Incheon 30/27 Rain 80
Suwon 30/26 Rain 80
Cheongju 31/26 Rain 60
Daejeon 32/26 Rain 60
Chuncheon 31/25 Rain 80
Gangneung 28/25 Rain 90
Jeonju 31/25 Rain 60
Gwangju 32/26 Rain 30
Jeju 30/26 Cloudy 20
Daegu 31/26 Rain 80
Busan 31/24 Rain 80
(END)
