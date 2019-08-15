Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 August 15, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/26 Rain 80

Incheon 30/27 Rain 80

Suwon 30/26 Rain 80

Cheongju 31/26 Rain 60

Daejeon 32/26 Rain 60

Chuncheon 31/25 Rain 80

Gangneung 28/25 Rain 90

Jeonju 31/25 Rain 60

Gwangju 32/26 Rain 30

Jeju 30/26 Cloudy 20

Daegu 31/26 Rain 80

Busan 31/24 Rain 80
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!