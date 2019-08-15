Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address

The country that we desire is one in which a girl from a small town on the southwestern island of Wando can study hydrogen industry in the southeastern city of Ulsan, start a business in the northwestern city of Nampo and help export eco-friendly cars to Mongolia and Siberia. It is a country where a boy raised in the northeastern city of Hoeryeong can graduate from a maritime school in the southeastern port city of Busan and become a navigator aboard a container ship that sails to the ASEAN region, the Indian Ocean and all the way to Chile in South America. It is also a country where a young man who majors in agriculture can grow soybeans on a massive scale along the Amur River together with farmers from South and North Korea as well as Russia and where his younger brother can raise cattle in the West Coast city of Seosan that feed on these soybeans.