S. Korea demands fair ruling in Vietnam's dumping probe
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has demanded Vietnam make a "fair ruling" on an ongoing investigation into Korean firms' alleged dumping of their steel products in the Southeast Asian country, the trade ministry said Thursday.
On Thursday, Korean officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy met their Vietnamese counterparts in Da Nang and called on the Vietnamese government to make a fair decision in the anti-dumping probe on Korean steelmakers.
Vietnam began a probe in October last year to see if Korean steelmakers sold their color coated galvanized steel sheet products at prices lower than market value and is expected to come up with a final ruling in October this year, the ministry said.
Officials from the two countries are scheduled to meet in Seoul to discuss bilateral trade issues during the first half of 2020.
(END)
