Typhoon Krosa forecast to pass over East Sea
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Krosa, the season's 10th typhoon, is forecast to pass over the East Sea after landing on the Japanese city of Hiroshima earlier in the day, Seoul's weather agency said Thursday.
The typhoon was moving north at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour from about 290 kilometers east-southeast of Osaka, Japan, as of 3 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
Typhoon Krosa is expected to move across Japan to the East Sea, passing near South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.
KMA added the typhoon is expected to weaken as it travels through Japan. The agency plans to issue a typhoon warning for Dokdo and Ulleung, located 270 kilometers from the southeastern industrial city of Pohang.
Parts of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang Provinces also experienced rainfall due to the influence of the typhoon, the agency added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
5
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
4
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
5
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to acquire more anti-missile radars, interceptors to counter N.K. threats
-
2
Gov't braces for Typhoon Krosa as it nears the Korean Peninsula
-
3
Activists hold 1,400th weekly rally against Japan's wartime sex slavery
-
4
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
5
N.K. says U.S. missile deployment will turn S. Korea into 'bullet-shield'