Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Typhoon Krosa passes over East Sea

All Headlines 19:48 August 15, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with details)

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Krosa, the season's 10th typhoon, reached the East Sea after landing on the Japanese city of Hiroshima earlier in the day, Seoul's weather agency said Thursday.

The typhoon, which reached Hiroshima at around 3 p.m., arrived over the East Sea as of 6 p.m., the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The agency said the speed of the typhoon, which was around 25 to 33 kilometers per hour, weakened as it traveled through Japan.

Typhoon Krosa is expected to reach its closest point to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo at midnight, the agency said.

The agency issued a typhoon warning for Dokdo and Ulleung, located 270 kilometers from the southeastern industrial city of Pohang.

Parts of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang Provinces will continue to face heavy rain and strong winds due to the influence of the typhoon, the agency added.

Heavy tides strike South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo due to Typhoon Krosa, the season's 10th typhoon, on Aug. 15, 2019. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korea-typhoon
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!