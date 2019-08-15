'The Battle: Roar to Victory' passes 3 million admissions
SEOUL, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- Historical blockbuster "The Battle: Roar to Victory," directed by Won Shin-yeon, surpassed 3 million admissions on the ninth day of its theatrical run on Thursday, the film's distributor said.
The film had brought a cumulative total of 3 million viewers to theaters as of 2:35 p.m., according to the film's distributor Showbox.
Starring Yu Hae-jin and Ryoo Joon-yeol, the film revolves around a fierce battle between Korean independence militias and Japanese forces that took place at Fengwudong in Manchuria, China, in 1920.
The two-day battle was the first victory by a Korean independence unit against Japanese regulars.
South Korea celebrated Liberation Day on Thursday, commemorating the 1945 end of Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
