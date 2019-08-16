Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea says it has no intention to talk with S. Korea

All Headlines 06:48 August 16, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday that Pyongyang has no intention to talk with South Korea again, calling it an "illusion" to expect talks to be resumed when Seoul's joint military exercise with the United States is over.

The spokesperson of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country issued a statement, dismissing South Korean President Moon Jae-in's Thursday speech to celebrate the liberation from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule emphasizing inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation as futile, rhetorical and thoughtless remarks, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

