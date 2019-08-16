Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS

All Headlines 08:43 August 16, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Friday, South Korea's military said.

The projectiles were fired from its eastern coastal county of Tongchon in Kangwon Province earlier in the day, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). No other details were immediately known, including their type, flight range and maximum altitude.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a brief release.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#NK projectiles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!