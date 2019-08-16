N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
All Headlines 08:43 August 16, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Friday, South Korea's military said.
The projectiles were fired from its eastern coastal county of Tongchon in Kangwon Province earlier in the day, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). No other details were immediately known, including their type, flight range and maximum altitude.
"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches while maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said in a brief release.
