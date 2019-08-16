Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 August 16, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/24 Rain 30

Incheon 30/24 Rain 20

Suwon 31/24 Rain 20

Cheongju 31/25 Rain 60

Daejeon 31/26 Rain 30

Chuncheon 31/25 Rain 70

Gangneung 33/25 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 30/25 Rain 30

Gwangju 32/25 Sunny 20

Jeju 31/26 Rain 20

Daegu 34/26 Sunny 20

Busan 30/24 Cloudy 0

(END)

