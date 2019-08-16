Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Aug. 16
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- North Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea
-- North Korea says it has no intention to talk with S. Korea again
-- Environment ministry to announce measures to tighten control on imports of recycled materials from Japan
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
4
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
5
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
1
(LEAD) Moon: S. Korea will join hands with Japan if it chooses dialogue, cooperation
-
2
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Trump: N.K. leader called within 10 minutes after DMZ tweet
-
5
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address