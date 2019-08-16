Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Aug. 16

All Headlines 09:28 August 16, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- North Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea

-- North Korea says it has no intention to talk with S. Korea again

-- Environment ministry to announce measures to tighten control on imports of recycled materials from Japan

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!