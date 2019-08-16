July's exports down 11 pct to $46.1 bln: customs office
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's outbound shipments reached US$46.1 billion last month, falling a whopping 11 percent from a year earlier, due mainly to sluggish exports of semiconductors and petrochemical goods, customs data showed Friday.
The country's imports also slipped 2.7 percent to $43.7 billion last month, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.4 billion and marking the 90th consecutive month in the black, according to the finalized data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.
For the January-July period, South Korea's exports sank 8.9 percent on-year to reach $317 billion, the data showed. Imports moved down 4.7 percent to $295 billion.
By products, outbound shipments of chips, one of South Korea's mainstay export products, nose-dived 27.6 percent in July from a year earlier to $7.69 billion, with those of petrochemical products surrendering 10.6 percent.
Exports of automobiles, on the other hand, moved up 22.6 percent to $3.6 billion, according to the agency.
Amid the growing trade row between the world's top two economies, South Korea's exports to China fell 16.6 percent on-year in July. U.S.-bound exports also shed 0.7 percent over the period.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
4
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
5
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
1
(LEAD) Moon: S. Korea will join hands with Japan if it chooses dialogue, cooperation
-
2
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Trump: N.K. leader called within 10 minutes after DMZ tweet
-
5
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address