Samsung's Q2 NAND market share, revenue up despite industry slump: report
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s share in the global NAND flash market and its revenue increased in the second quarter from a quarter ago thanks to demand recovery in some key products, an industry report said Friday.
Samsung's NAND shipments grew by 30 percent in the April-June period on the back of recovery in server demand and rising adoption of high-capacity products in various applications, according to market tracker DRAMeXchange.
The top memory chipmaker's NAND revenue rose 16.6 percent on-quarter to US$3.8 billion in the second quarter as a 15 percent sales price drop eroded its profit margins.
Its market share stood at 34.9 percent in the second quarter, adding 5 percentage points from a quarter ago, the fastest growth among the top five suppliers, it noted.
Another Korean chipmaker, SK hynix Inc., saw its NAND shipments surge by 40 percent from a quarter ago, while its revenue increased 8.1 percent on-quarter to $1.1 billion, DRAMeXchange said.
Its share stood at 10.3 percent to make it the world's fifth-largest NAND supplier, adding 0.8 percentage point from three months earlier.
Although NAND flash shipments by major suppliers rose 15 percent in the April-June period from a quarter ago, their total revenue trended flat as contract prices kept sliding due to large levels of inventory.
"Although peak season demand is expected to push up shipments in the third quarter looking forward, demand will probably be weaker than previous years due to the geo-economical conflicts," DRAMeXchange said in a report.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
