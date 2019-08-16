Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency NSC meeting on N. Korea's rocket launch
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency National Security Council (NSC) session Friday, hours after North Korea lobbed two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.
The standing committee of the NSC began the meeting at 9 a.m., presided over by Chung Eui-yong, head of the national security office, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Separately, Moon has been also receiving briefings on related situations, it added.
In the latest of a series of launches by North Korea's ballistic missile or other rocket systems, the two projectiles were fired from its eastern coastal region, the South's military announced earlier in the day.
Responding to the North's previous rocket firings in recent weeks, Cheong Wa Dae held emergency meetings of security-related ministers instead of NSC standing committee sessions.
