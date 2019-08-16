(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency National Security Council (NSC) session Friday, hours after North Korea lobbed two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.
The standing committee of the NSC began the meeting at 9 a.m., presided over by Chung Eui-yong, head of the national security office, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Separately, Moon also has been receiving briefings on related situations, it added.
The two projectiles were fired from its eastern coastal region, the South's military announced earlier in the day.
It was the North's sixth round of ballistic missile or other projectile launches since late July, seen as aimed at protesting this month's joint military exercise of South Korea and the United States.
Responding to a series of the North's rocket firings on Aug. 2, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Cheong Wa Dae held emergency meetings of "security-related ministers." Chung presided over the discussions with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon, joined by a few other top Cheong Wa Dae officials, at the underground bunker of the presidential compound.
The participants of an NSC standing committee meeting also include foreign and unification ministers as well as presidential chief of staff and minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination.
The NSC panel convened its previous emergency session July 31 following the North's firing of two apparent short-range ballistic missiles.
