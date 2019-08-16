U.S. says it is aware of report of N.K. missile launch
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Aug. 15 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of North Korea's latest missile launch and is closely monitoring the situation with its allies, South Korea and Japan, a senior U.S. government official said Thursday.
Hours earlier, North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast, according to the South Korean military, its sixth such launch since July 25.
"We are aware of reports of a missile launch from North Korea, and we continue to monitor the situation," the official told Yonhap News Agency. "We are consulting closely with our Japanese and South Korean allies."
Details of the type of the projectiles were not immediately known.
North Korea has fired a series of short-range ballistic missiles in recent weeks in apparent protest of South Korea-U.S. military exercises.
U.S. President Donald Trump said last week that he had received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in which Kim explained the reason for the launches and expressed his willingness to resume talks with the U.S. once the drills were over.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
4
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
5
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
1
(LEAD) Moon: S. Korea will join hands with Japan if it chooses dialogue, cooperation
-
2
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Trump: N.K. leader called within 10 minutes after DMZ tweet
-
5
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address