(LEAD) Seoul to toughen inspections of waste imports from Japan

In 2018, South Korea imported 143,000 tons of waste batteries from the United States, followed by 71,000 tons from Japan, 69,000 tons from the United Arab Emirates and 30,000 tons from the Dominican Republic. In case of waste tires, 106,000 tons were imported from Australia, compared with 72,000 tons from the U.S., 48,000 tons from Italy and 7,000 tons from Japan. Plastic waste imports from Japan amounted to 66,000 tons, with 36,000 tons from the U.S., 11,000 tons from the Philippines and 9,000 tons from the Netherlands.