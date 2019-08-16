Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL -- North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Friday, South Korea's military said, the sixth such launch in about three weeks.
The firing came along with a warning that North Korea could end dialogue with South Korea in apparent protest against the Seoul-Washington military exercise and Seoul's defense plan, announced earlier this week, to outline its five-year major weapons procurement projects.
----------------
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae holds emergency NSC meeting on N. Korea's projectile launch
SEOUL -- The office of President Moon Jae-in convened an emergency National Security Council (NSC) session Friday, hours after North Korea lobbed two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.
The standing committee of the NSC began the meeting at 9 a.m., presided over by Chung Eui-yong, head of the national security office, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
----------------
U.S. says it is aware of report of N.K. missile launch
WASHINGTON -- The United States is aware of reports of North Korea's latest missile launch and is closely monitoring the situation with its allies, South Korea and Japan, a senior U.S. government official said Thursday.
Hours earlier, North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast, according to the South Korean military, its sixth such launch since July 25.
----------------
(4th LD) N. Korea says it has no intention to talk with S. Korea
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday that Pyongyang has no intention to talk with South Korea again, calling it a "senseless" hope to expect talks to be resumed when Seoul's joint military exercise with the United States is over.
The remarks were made by a spokesperson of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, as North Korea fired two more unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, the sixth such launch in about three weeks, the same day.
----------------
Samsung's Q2 NAND market share, revenue up despite industry slump: report
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s share in the global NAND flash market and its revenue increased in the second quarter from a quarter ago thanks to demand recovery in some key products, an industry report said Friday.
Samsung's NAND shipments grew by 30 percent in the April-June period on the back of recovery in server demand and rising adoption of high-capacity products in various applications, according to market tracker DRAMeXchange.
----------------
Activists rally outside Japanese Embassy in U.S. to demand apology over sex slaves
WASHINGTON -- South Korean activists gathered outside the Japanese Embassy in Washington on Thursday amid a new low in bilateral ties to demand an apology for Tokyo's sexual enslavement of Korean women during World War II.
The rally underscored the deep resentment South Koreans have felt toward Japan since Tokyo began to curb key exports to the South last month.
----------------
Seoul to toughen inspections of waste imports from Japan
SEOUL -- South Korea will strengthen its environmental and health safety inspections for battery, tire and plastic waste imported from Japan, the government said Friday.
The Ministry of Environment said it will beef up radioactive and heavy metals tests on Japanese waste batteries, tires and plastics being imported into South Korea for the purpose of recycling.
