Senior N. Korean military official visits China
BEIJING/TOKYO, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A senior North Korean military official arrived in China on Friday, sources said, amid improved ties between the two countries.
A North Korean delegation, headed by Kim Su-gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the North's Korean People's Army, arrived at the Beijing airport earlier in the day, according to the sources.
Japan's Kyodo news agency said the North Korean officials will likely discuss strengthening bilateral military ties with their Chinese counterparts and exchange opinions on the geopolitical situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea and China have been boasting their strong relations following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Pyongyang in June for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. It was the first visit by a Chinese head of state to North Korea in 14 years.
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
4
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
5
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Trump: N.K. leader called within 10 minutes after DMZ tweet
-
4
(LEAD) Moon: S. Korea will join hands with Japan if it chooses dialogue, cooperation
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS