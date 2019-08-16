Go to Contents Go to Navigation

37 injured in expressway pileup involving 5 vehicles

All Headlines 14:53 August 16, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A pileup of five vehicles on a highway in the southeast of South Korea injured 37 people Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Namhae Expressway in Changwon, about 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at around 11:40 a.m., when an intercity bus failed to slow down in a congested section and rear-ended two sport utility vehicles. Two other buses also ran into the vehicle from behind.

Of 62 people in the cars, 37 sustained minor injuries, police said.

Police control traffic after a five-vehicle pileup on the Namhae Expressway in Changwon, about 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 16, 2019, in this photo provided by the city's firefighting authority. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


