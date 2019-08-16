Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 August 16, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 11 -- North Korea says that it won't have contact with South Korea unless Seoul gives a "plausible excuse" over its ongoing military exercise with the United States, calling it an "aggressive war exercise against" the North.

13 -- North Korea says leader Kim Jong-un has promoted the military ranks of 103 scientists for their contribution to developing new weapons and bolstering national defense

-- A government source said that the top intelligence officials of the two Koreas met in April after the no-deal breakdown of the summit between the North and the U.S. in Vietnam

14 -- North Korea lashes out at Seoul over the possible deployment of U.S. intermediate-range missiles on its soil, warning that the deployment would be a "reckless act of escalating tensions" in the region

16 -- North Korea says it has no intention to talk with South Korea again, calling it a "senseless" hope to expect talks to be resumed when Seoul's joint military exercise with the United States is over

-- North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, the sixth such launch in about three weeks
