Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N.K. says inter-Korean contact difficult until Seoul gives 'plausible excuse' for military drill with U.S.
SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Sunday it won't hold contact with South Korea, let alone dialogue, unless Seoul gives a "plausible excuse" over its ongoing military exercise with the United States, calling it an "aggressive war exercise against" the North.
Kwon Jong-gun, North Korean foreign ministry's director-general of the department of American affairs, made the remarks in a statement released by the Korean Central News Agency, blasting South Korea over the allies' joint military drill that kicked off last week.
"Given that the military exercise clearly puts us as an enemy in its concept, they should think that inter-Korean contact itself will be difficult to have unless they put an end to such a military exercise or before they make a plausible excuse or an explanation in a sincere manner for conducting the military exercise," he said in English.
------------
N. Korean leader promotes scientists for contribution to national defense
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has promoted the military ranks of scientists for their contribution to developing new weapons and bolstering national defense, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
Kim issued an order to promote the ranks of 103 scientists "in the field of national defense science research who have made great contributions to bolstering up the military capabilities for self-defense," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Kim highly praised the scientists for providing an "epoch-making turning point" in strengthening the country's military capabilities and "settling highly difficult technological problems of the ultra-modern national defense science," the KCNA said.
------------
N.K. says U.S. missile deployment will turn S. Korea into 'bullet-shield'
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official news agency on Wednesday warned South Korea not to host U.S. intermediate-range missiles on its soil, saying the deployment would be a "reckless act of escalating tension" in the region.
Earlier this month, the U.S formally pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with Russia and vowed to begin testing new missiles and deploy them around the world.
Shortly after the withdrawal, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Washington will consult with its allies to decide where to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Asia and elsewhere to maintain deterrence. Some media outlets have speculated that South Korea could be one of candidate sites.
------------
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two unidentified short-range projectiles into the East Sea on Friday, South Korea's military said, the sixth such launch in about three weeks.
The firing came shortly after a warning that North Korea could end dialogue with South Korea in apparent protest against the Seoul-Washington military exercise and Seoul's defense plan, announced earlier this week, outlining its five-year major weapons procurement projects.
The two projectiles were fired at around 8:01 and 8:16 a.m. from its eastern coastal county of Tongchon in Kangwon Province into the East Sea, and both flew around 230 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 30 km and a top speed of around Mach 6.1, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
4
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
5
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Trump: N.K. leader called within 10 minutes after DMZ tweet
-
4
(LEAD) Moon: S. Korea will join hands with Japan if it chooses dialogue, cooperation
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS