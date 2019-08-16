KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SamsungF&MIns 225,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,250 UP 550
Kogas 37,150 DN 1,450
KorElecTerm 49,700 DN 11,500
Hanwha 21,550 DN 550
DB HiTek 14,250 UP 100
CJ 76,900 DN 300
JWPHARMA 24,850 DN 350
LGInt 16,300 0
DongkukStlMill 6,080 UP 110
SBC 15,550 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 24,100 DN 100
Yuhan 218,500 DN 2,000
SLCORP 23,400 UP 850
CJ LOGISTICS 137,500 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 95,300 DN 1,000
SamsungSecu 34,400 DN 700
KISWire 24,050 UP 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY276 00 DN800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,600 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 40,200 DN 250
HITEJINRO 21,850 DN 200
KAL 22,850 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 3,980 DN 65
LG Corp. 68,800 DN 1,200
SsangyongMtr 2,960 DN 110
BoryungPharm 11,150 UP 50
L&L 13,750 DN 150
NamyangDairy 539,000 DN 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 43,850 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,550 DN 50
Shinsegae 216,500 DN 5,000
Nongshim 222,500 DN 2,500
SGBC 37,300 DN 950
Hyosung 82,700 DN 700
LOTTE 29,800 DN 650
AK Holdings 34,100 DN 1,100
Binggrae 59,000 UP 500
GCH Corp 17,750 DN 800
LotteChilsung 135,500 UP 500
