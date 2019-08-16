KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMtr 128,000 UP 500
AmoreG 54,500 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,900 DN 200
POSCO 205,000 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 86,700 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG SDS 196,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,300 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,200 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 48,700 UP 350
SamsungElec 43,900 UP 200
NHIS 11,950 DN 150
SK Discovery 21,950 DN 200
LS 40,600 DN 1,100
GC Corp 104,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 30,750 DN 400
TONGYANG 1,500 DN 35
Daesang 21,300 DN 750
SKNetworks 4,900 DN 200
ORION Holdings 15,600 DN 150
LotteFood 411,000 DN 7,000
NEXENTIRE 9,090 UP 420
CHONGKUNDANG 80,000 DN 800
KCC 215,000 DN 2,500
DaelimInd 94,900 UP 2,800
Donga Socio Holdings 82,000 DN 400
SK hynix 76,400 DN 500
Youngpoong 597,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,500 DN 50
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13750 DN700
KiaMtr 43,600 DN 50
TaekwangInd 989,000 DN 27,000
SsangyongCement 5,600 UP 50
HankookShellOil 316,000 0
BukwangPharm 13,850 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,050 UP 1,350
GS Retail 39,700 DN 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,900 UP 200
Ottogi 583,000 DN 19,000
IlyangPharm 19,350 DN 600
DaeduckElec 9,700 DN 20
