KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 4,620 DN 30
HtlShilla 74,000 DN 2,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 252,500 DN 3,000
Hanmi Science 40,700 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 92,200 UP 400
KPIC 111,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,190 DN 90
SKC 42,700 UP 1,800
Hanssem 62,300 DN 2,200
KSOE 95,700 UP 200
Hanwha Chem 16,600 DN 700
OCI 65,000 DN 2,900
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,350 DN 1,100
KorZinc 440,000 UP 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,780 UP 20
SYC 48,100 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 37,850 UP 550
IS DONGSEO 31,100 UP 900
S-Oil 88,300 DN 200
LG Innotek 105,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 221,500 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI WIA 41,500 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 71,700 DN 1,600
Mobis 239,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,200 UP 350
HDC HOLDINGS 12,100 DN 100
S-1 103,500 UP 500
Hanchem 79,800 DN 500
DWS 34,600 DN 100
UNID 45,350 DN 150
KEPCO 24,700 DN 400
SKTelecom 231,500 DN 7,500
S&T MOTIV 53,300 UP 600
HyundaiElev 76,700 DN 1,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,050 DN 100
Hanon Systems 11,500 0
SK 193,000 DN 4,500
DAEKYO 5,970 0
GKL 18,650 DN 400
Handsome 29,750 DN 1,000
BTS' V releases solo song in English
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
