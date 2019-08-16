KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
WJ COWAY 81,900 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 120,500 DN 4,000
IBK 12,100 0
NamhaeChem 8,670 DN 120
DONGSUH 17,100 DN 100
BGF 5,780 DN 70
SamsungEng 15,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 87,100 DN 600
PanOcean 4,455 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 32,400 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 25,600 UP 350
KT 26,500 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL167500 DN8500
LG Uplus 12,200 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,000 DN 700
KT&G 101,500 UP 1,000
DHICO 5,550 DN 30
LG Display 12,650 DN 200
Kangwonland 28,350 DN 600
NAVER 139,500 UP 500
Kakao 129,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 518,000 DN 5,000
DSME 24,100 DN 350
DSINFRA 5,820 DN 40
DWEC 3,925 UP 25
Donga ST 81,500 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,350 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 229,500 DN 5,000
DongwonF&B 216,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 30,750 DN 100
LGH&H 1,179,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 320,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO E&C 17,700 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,600 UP 3,300
HALLA HOLDINGS 39,200 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,900 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 59,900 DN 200
Celltrion 154,000 UP 500
Huchems 21,500 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,500 UP 500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
4
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
5
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Trump: N.K. leader called within 10 minutes after DMZ tweet
-
4
(LEAD) Moon: S. Korea will join hands with Japan if it chooses dialogue, cooperation
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS