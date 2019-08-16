HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,200 DN 900

KIH 69,200 DN 1,200

LOTTE Himart 29,950 DN 1,550

GS 46,250 DN 800

CJ CGV 31,800 DN 800

HYUNDAILIVART 12,650 DN 650

LIG Nex1 30,550 UP 250

FILA KOREA 59,100 DN 1,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,500 UP 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 31,550 UP 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,145 DN 45

AMOREPACIFIC 124,000 DN 2,000

LF 20,700 DN 1,900

FOOSUNG 9,970 DN 130

JW HOLDINGS 5,240 DN 30

SK Innovation 158,000 0

POONGSAN 21,200 DN 300

KBFinancialGroup 38,450 DN 250

Hansae 18,900 DN 1,000

LG HAUSYS 57,900 DN 700

Youngone Corp 36,700 DN 200

KOLON IND 39,550 DN 500

HanmiPharm 277,500 DN 2,000

BNK Financial Group 6,500 DN 50

emart 106,000 DN 5,000

KOLMAR KOREA 44,050 UP 500

CUCKOO 114,500 DN 6,500

COSMAX 71,200 UP 200

MANDO 32,400 DN 900

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 287,500 DN 2,500

INNOCEAN 67,600 DN 500

Doosan Bobcat 35,450 UP 350

Netmarble 88,400 DN 2,300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S299500 DN2000

ORION 85,300 UP 2,300

BGF Retail 206,000 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 42,050 DN 500

HDC-OP 33,800 UP 700

HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,500 DN 1,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 DN 300

(END)