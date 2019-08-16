KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,200 DN 900
KIH 69,200 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 29,950 DN 1,550
GS 46,250 DN 800
CJ CGV 31,800 DN 800
HYUNDAILIVART 12,650 DN 650
LIG Nex1 30,550 UP 250
FILA KOREA 59,100 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,550 UP 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,145 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 124,000 DN 2,000
LF 20,700 DN 1,900
FOOSUNG 9,970 DN 130
JW HOLDINGS 5,240 DN 30
SK Innovation 158,000 0
POONGSAN 21,200 DN 300
KBFinancialGroup 38,450 DN 250
Hansae 18,900 DN 1,000
LG HAUSYS 57,900 DN 700
Youngone Corp 36,700 DN 200
KOLON IND 39,550 DN 500
HanmiPharm 277,500 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 6,500 DN 50
emart 106,000 DN 5,000
KOLMAR KOREA 44,050 UP 500
CUCKOO 114,500 DN 6,500
COSMAX 71,200 UP 200
MANDO 32,400 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 287,500 DN 2,500
INNOCEAN 67,600 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 35,450 UP 350
Netmarble 88,400 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S299500 DN2000
ORION 85,300 UP 2,300
BGF Retail 206,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 42,050 DN 500
HDC-OP 33,800 UP 700
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,500 DN 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 DN 300
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
4
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
5
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Trump: N.K. leader called within 10 minutes after DMZ tweet
-
4
(LEAD) Moon: S. Korea will join hands with Japan if it chooses dialogue, cooperation
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS