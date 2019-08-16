Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae urges N. Korea to stop firing projectiles, calls for upgrade of inter-Korean ties
SEOUL -- South Korea called on North Korea on Friday to stop test-launching projectiles and criticizing President Moon Jae-in, saying such an attitude runs counter to the spirit of last year's inter-Korean summit agreements.
In general, however, Moon's office maintained a strategy of not overreacting but responding calmly to Pyongyang's continued military provocations and warning messages.
-----------------
Seoul expresses 'deep regret' over N. Korea's criticism of Moon
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A unification ministry official on Friday expressed "deep regret" over North Korea's denunciation of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and urged Pyongyang to maintain the spirit of mutual respect.
Earlier in the day, a spokesperson of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, which handles inter-Korean relations, released a statement calling Moon an "impudent guy" over his address on Thursday that reaffirmed his commitment to dialogue with the North.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down on economic slowdown woes, Korean won advances
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower Friday morning as investors remained worried over a global economic slowdown amid the protracted U.S.-China trade war. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.20 points, or 0.58 percent, to 1,927.17. Trading volume was moderate at 413 million shares worth 4.18 trillion won (US$3.4 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 644 to 203.
-----------------
S. Korea, China, Japan to hold foreign ministers' meeting in Beijing next week
SEOUL -- South Korea, China and Japan will hold a trilateral meeting of their foreign ministers in Beijing next week to discuss three-way cooperation and regional and international situations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese and Japanese counterparts, Wang Yi and Taro Kono, plan to hold talks from Tuesday to Thursday, but they are still coordinating over whether they would meet bilaterally, the ministry said.
-----------------
Senior N. Korean military official visits China
BEIJING/TOKYO -- A senior North Korean military official arrived in China on Friday, sources said, amid improved ties between the two countries.
A North Korean delegation, headed by Kim Su-gil, director of the General Political Bureau of the North's Korean People's Army, arrived at the Beijing airport earlier in the day, according to the sources.
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
4
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
5
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Trump: N.K. leader called within 10 minutes after DMZ tweet
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) Moon: S. Korea will join hands with Japan if it chooses dialogue, cooperation