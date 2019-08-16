Ex-national curling team coach arrested for pocketing donations
ANDONG, South Korea, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- A former coach of the South Korean national mixed doubles curling team for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics was arrested on Friday for pocketing public subsidies and donations.
Police took Jang Ban-seok, who coached the mixed doubles team at PyeongChang 2018, into custody on charges of embezzling 200 million won (US$165,000) given to athletes by the Korea Curling Federation (KCF), a provincial government and corporate sponsors.
His father-in-law, Kim Kyung-doo, former vice president of the KCF, was also booked for the same charges without detention.
Jang denied the allegations, but a local court issued an arrest warrant for him, citing a high risk of him fleeing and destroying evidence.
In November last year, members of the Olympic silver medal-winning women's curling team raised allegations that they had been subjected to unfair treatment and verbal and emotional abuse by curling coaches and officials. They claimed that the coaches had pocketed their prize money and donations without distributing it to the athletes.
A few months later, the sports ministry launched a probe into the case and concluded that most of the accusations were true.
Collectively dubbed Team Kim after the surname they shared, the curlers won a surprise silver medal at last year's PyeongChang Winter Olympics, capturing the imagination of a nation largely unfamiliar with the sport.
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
4
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
5
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
Trump: N.K. leader called within 10 minutes after DMZ tweet
-
3
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it has no intention to talk with S. Korea