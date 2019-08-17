U.S. envoy for N.K. to travel to S. Korea, Japan
All Headlines 05:00 August 17, 2019
WASHINGTON, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to South Korea and Japan next week to strengthen cooperation on efforts to denuclearize the North, the State Department said Friday.
Biegun will visit Seoul from Tuesday to Thursday after a two-day stop in Japan, the department said in a press release.
He will meet with officials to "further strengthen coordination on the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK," it said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
