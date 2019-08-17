N. Korea says it tested 'new weapon' under leader Kim's guidance
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday that it has tested a "new weapon" under the guidance of its leader, Kim Jong-un, in the launch of two projectiles the previous day.
Kim "guided the test-fire of (a) new weapon again on Friday morning," the Korean Central News Agency said. "The national defense scientists showed a perfect result in the test-fire, too, and helped cement bigger confidence in this weapon system."
On Friday, South Korea's military said that the North fired two projectiles presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
The firing came six days after North Korea flew two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missies and it also marked six such launches since late July.
