Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 August 17, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/23 Rain 20
Incheon 28/24 Rain 20
Suwon 30/23 Rain 20
Cheongju 31/24 Rain 60
Daejeon 30/24 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 30/23 Rain 20
Gangneung 33/25 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 31/24 Sunny 60
Gwangju 31/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0
Daegu 34/23 Sunny 0
Busan 30/24 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
2
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
3
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says leader supervised test-firing of 'new weapon'
-
5
Seoul, Manila to hold 3rd round of FTA talks this week
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae urges N. Korea to stop firing projectiles, calls for upgrade of inter-Korean ties
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(4th LD) N. Korea says it has no intention to talk with S. Korea