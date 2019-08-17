Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

August 17, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Rain 20

Incheon 28/24 Rain 20

Suwon 30/23 Rain 20

Cheongju 31/24 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 30/23 Rain 20

Gangneung 33/25 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 31/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 31/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0

Daegu 34/23 Sunny 0

Busan 30/24 Sunny 0

