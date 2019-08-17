Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- N. Korea fires missiles one day after Moon proposes 'peace economy' vision (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea slams Moon's Liberation Day speech, launches projectiles (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea spurns Moon's message for 'peace economy' with belligerent rhetoric, missiles (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea says it tested 'new weapon' under leader Kim's guidance (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires missiles in response to Moon's 'peace economy' message (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea launches missiles with barrage of condemnation against Moon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea calls N. Korea's latest criticism of Moon 'rude act' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N.K's criticism appears to indicate Moon's peace proposal falls short of its expectation (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea fires missiles, hurls criticism at Moon (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Fear of recession raises possibility bond yields may fall below 1 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- N. Korea fires missiles, condemns Moon's Liberation Day speech (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North's rockets are eighth pair of tests this year (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae holds NSC meeting over NK projectiles (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea fires two projectiles, rejects further talks with Seoul (Korea Times)
