Korean-language dailies

-- N. Korea fires missiles one day after Moon proposes 'peace economy' vision (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea slams Moon's Liberation Day speech, launches projectiles (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea spurns Moon's message for 'peace economy' with belligerent rhetoric, missiles (Donga llbo)

-- N. Korea says it tested 'new weapon' under leader Kim's guidance (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea fires missiles in response to Moon's 'peace economy' message (Segye Times)

-- N. Korea launches missiles with barrage of condemnation against Moon (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea calls N. Korea's latest criticism of Moon 'rude act' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N.K's criticism appears to indicate Moon's peace proposal falls short of its expectation (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea fires missiles, hurls criticism at Moon (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Fear of recession raises possibility bond yields may fall below 1 pct (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- N. Korea fires missiles, condemns Moon's Liberation Day speech (Korea Economic Daily)

