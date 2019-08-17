(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 17)
Historical amnesia
Abe keeps refusing to admit wartime atrocities
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe still refuses to acknowledge or apologize for atrocities his country committed during World War II. His refusal has continued since his 2012 inauguration. It is disappointing for the nationalist leader to mark Japan's surrender without expressing any regret for its shameful past. He has no intention of reflecting on the aggressions and various types of brutalities inflicted by Japanese imperialists and colonialists.
This year is no exception. Marking the 74th anniversary of the end of WWII, Abe did not use any apologetic words or admit his country's disgraceful history. From the beginning, it was impossible to expect him to feel any compunction about what Japan did to Asian nations and others in the first half of the 20th century.
Regrettably, however, Abe made a long list of damage inflicted on Japan and its people. On his list are U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. His only aim is apparently to paint his country as the victim of the bombings, while ignoring what led America to drop the atomic bombs on the two Japanese cities. It is no exaggeration to say that Abe and other right-wing politicians are suffering from historical amnesia.
Abe has refrained from visiting Yasukuni Shrine, which honors Japan's war dead including 14 Class A war criminals, since his 2013 visit which triggered strong protests from Korea and China. But he sent a ritual offering to the war dead Thursday. Although he made the offering in his capacity as a private citizen, Abe invited the ire of South Koreans. Some 50 right-wing lawmakers of Japan's ruling and opposition parties visited the shrine to pay respects to the war dead.
That's why the Seoul government expressed "deep concerns" over Abe's offering. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement that reads: "The government expresses deep concerns over responsible leaders of the Japanese government and parliament sending offerings and paying respects again at the Yasukuni Shrine that glorifies Japan's past colonial plunder and war of invasion and enshrines war criminals."
Abe is in contrast to Emperor Naruhito who expressed "deep remorse" over Japan's wartime misdeeds. The new emperor, who acceded to the throne in May, made a speech similar to one delivered by his father, Emperor Akihito, in 2015 on the 70th anniversary of Japan's defeat. He said, "Reflecting on our past and bearing in mind the feelings of deep remorse, I earnestly hope that the ravages of war will never be repeated."
Abe should have listened carefully to Emperor Naruhito's words of deep remorse. He should not forget the untold pains and sorrows Japan inflicted on many Asians, including victims of wartime sex slavery and forced labor. At least, he should not deny such atrocities despite his refusal to apologize for them. Abe and his government must remember the past in order to avoid the repetition of Japan's fraught history.
(END)
-
1
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
2
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
3
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says leader supervised test-firing of 'new weapon'
-
5
Seoul, Manila to hold 3rd round of FTA talks this week
-
1
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae urges N. Korea to stop firing projectiles, calls for upgrade of inter-Korean ties
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(4th LD) N. Korea says it has no intention to talk with S. Korea