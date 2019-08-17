Police raid YG Entertainment over ex-chief Yang's suspected gambling
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Police raided the headquarters of YG Entertainment on Saturday over allegations that Yang Hyun-suk, former CEO of the company, engaged in habitual gambling.
Police have been looking into suspicions that Yang, 49, and Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, gambled while overseas. They were both booked for the allegation earlier this week.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to YG Entertainment at 9 a.m. to search for evidence related to the suspicion. Yang's residence was not subject to the raid.
In July, Yang was booked on suspicions that he arranged sex services for foreign investors.
