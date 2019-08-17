Kang Jung-ho working out with Brewers' Triple-A team, minor league deal reportedly in tow

When Kang was cut, he was 15th in baseball in average exit velocity with 92.2 miles per hour, ahead of more accomplished hitters like J.D. Martinez of the Boston Red Sox and Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers. But Kang also had a batting average on balls in play (BABIP) of only .184, an atypically low number that likely means even when Kang made good contact, those balls went right at fielders for hard groundouts, lineouts or flyouts. The MLB average on BABIP is .299, and Kang had a .273 BABIP in 2016.