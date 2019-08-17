S. Korea voices willingness to talk with Japan over its 'whitelist' move
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has notified Japan in advance of its plan to remove Tokyo from its list of trusted trading partners and is willing to talk with Japan further if needed, the trade minister said Saturday.
South Korea decided on Monday to remove Japan from its "whitelist" of countries that receive preferential trade status amid a bilateral trade row sparked by Tokyo's July export curbs against Seoul and its subsequent removal of the South from a list of trusted buyers.
"The government had notified Japan of its 'whitelist' move in advance and explained to Tokyo major details and procedures related to the measure," Trade Minister Sung Yun-mo wrote on his Facebook page.
"If additional explanation is needed, we could proceed with it by the way that Japan wants -- whatever it is, consultation or explanation," he said.
In July, Japan imposed restrictions on exports of three key high-tech materials to South Korea following last year's Korean court rulings over compensation related to Japan's wartime forced labor.
Earlier this month, Japan promulgated a move to strip South Korea of its list of countries subject to preferential trade treatment. The move is set to come into effect in late August.
Early this week, South Korea announced its plan to reorganize its export list into three groups of trading partners from the current two, placing Tokyo in the newly established bracket for stricter export control.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
2
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
BTS' 'Boy With Luv' hits 500 mln YouTube views
-
5
S. Korean richest stockholders suffer asset decline amid slumping market
-
1
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
2
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
3
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korea says leader supervised test-firing of 'new weapon'
-
5
Seoul, Manila to hold 3rd round of FTA talks this week
-
1
(4th LD) Cheong Wa Dae urges N. Korea to stop firing projectiles, calls for upgrade of inter-Korean ties
-
2
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(4th LD) N. Korea says it has no intention to talk with S. Korea
-
5
Trump: N.K. leader called within 10 minutes after DMZ tweet