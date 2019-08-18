Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 August 18, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 10

Incheon 29/23 Cloudy 10

Suwon 31/22 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 30/23 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 30/22 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 29/22 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 31/23 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/22 Sunny 10

Jeju 29/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/23 Cloudy 10

Busan 30/24 Sunny 60

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!