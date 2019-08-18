N. Korea establishes institution in charge of intellectual property
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have established an institution in charge of protecting intellectual property, its propaganda website indicated Sunday, as the regime is intent on developing technologies to spur economic development.
The website, called Naenara, carried an article on Pyongyang's projects to protect intellectual property, citing remarks of the chief of the apparently newly minted institution, named Kim Yong-chol.
"We will contribute actively to the economic construction and development of scientific technologies by further expanding and strengthening projects to protect intellectual property of the country," Kim was quoted by the website as saying.
The article noted that efforts are under way to establish legal and institutional conditions for the protection of intellectual property.
In December last year, the Rodong Sinmun, the daily of the North's ruling Workers' Party, carried a contribution by a scholar that said establishing the institution for the protection of intellectual property is a "necessary" requirement for the construction of an economically strong nation.
