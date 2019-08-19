Korean-language dailies

-- Hong Kong's aspirations for democratization unstopped by threat of force, heavy rain (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Women in 50s, 60s enter workforce due to livelihood issues (Kookmin Daily)

-- Military detects signs of N.K. provocation a day in advance, reports to higher-ups (Donga llbo)

-- 1 million Hong Kong citizens stage nonviolent protest (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Blind spots for vulnerable classes still remain despite 12 trillion-won budget for employment stabilization (Segye Times)

-- Hong Kong citizens stage nonviolent protest (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 1.35 million Hong Kong people stage nonviolent protest (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Hong Kong struggles to move beyond Umbrella Revolution (Hankyoreh)

-- Cho Kuk's daughter gets scholarship at medical graduate school though she flunked tests twice (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Household debts surge again, darker shadow of economic slump (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea-Japan competition over 4th industrial revolution hinges on math (Korea Economic Daily)

