Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:00 August 19, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Hong Kong's aspirations for democratization unstopped by threat of force, heavy rain (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Women in 50s, 60s enter workforce due to livelihood issues (Kookmin Daily)
-- Military detects signs of N.K. provocation a day in advance, reports to higher-ups (Donga llbo)
-- 1 million Hong Kong citizens stage nonviolent protest (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Blind spots for vulnerable classes still remain despite 12 trillion-won budget for employment stabilization (Segye Times)
-- Hong Kong citizens stage nonviolent protest (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 1.35 million Hong Kong people stage nonviolent protest (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Hong Kong struggles to move beyond Umbrella Revolution (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho Kuk's daughter gets scholarship at medical graduate school though she flunked tests twice (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Household debts surge again, darker shadow of economic slump (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea-Japan competition over 4th industrial revolution hinges on math (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North, China hold military talks (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Signs of overseas recessions menace Korean economy (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul mulls extending GSOMIA (Korea Times)
(END)

